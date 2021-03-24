➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0. Stout defense from Lindsey Heinz (13 digs), Molly Kroon (10 digs) and Madison McCreary (seven digs) paced the host Falcons (2-1) in a 25-7, 25-19 HOIC win. Jessica Freehill‘s six kills and Kira Fuoss‘ 17 assists keyed the GCMS attack.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Monticello 0. Addison Oyer and Brooke Walder compiled seven and six kills, respectively, for the host Panthers (3-0) who earned a 25-16, 25-21 nonconference triumph versus the Sages (1-1). Makenna Klann’s 20 assists and Makayla Klann’s 14 digs also paved the way for PBL’s success. Allie Carr’s nine-dig, eight-assist effort and Renni Fultz’s seven-dig, three-kill outing paced Monticello.