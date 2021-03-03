The Piper City Public Library is offering a Spring reading program to put some spring in your step.
The program will begin Saturday, March 20, 2021 thru Friday, June 18, 2021.
Participants must have a Piper City Library card, be age 2 though 18 years, and abide by additional rules that can be found at the library or you can
email the library at PiperCityLibrary@Frontier.com to request this information.
This information will also further explain the program as to how you can receive chances to enter a drawing to win headphones or earbuds, as available.
If you have further questions, you may contact the library at
815-686-9234.