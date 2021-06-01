The Piper City Public Library is gearing up for our "Summer Reading Program."
This year's theme is "READING COLORS YOUR WORLD". The dates will be June 15, June 17, June 22 and June 24.
Please call the library at 815-686-9234 on Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to register. When you call to register please give parents name, phone number and email. The deadline for registration is May 24.
It is imperative you register your children as we need to know the number so we can decide where we can have our program due to covid restrictions.
Unfortunately if you don't register your children by the deadline they will not be able to attend the program. Our choices are the community building, the park, the library, or the west side of the library. The classes will be divided as follows: Pre-K 8-9 a.m; first-second grade 9:15-10:15 a.m.; third-fourth 10:30-11:30 a.m.; and fifth-sixth 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.