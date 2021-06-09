Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School students have a collaborative artwork on display in downtown Paxton in front of the Paxton Chamber of Commerce Building.
Each year Art III students complete a “community art” project. Students often create artwork for specific classrooms and have even painted a mural or two in the high school. This year presented the students with a unique opportunity-- an opportunity to document a part of history; their history.
Together students shared how the last year impacted the world, their country, their community, and them personally. They reflected on the many challenges, missed opportunities, and heartache. They also shared the good, how they have grown, and the new opportunities that presented themselves. They hope the community enjoys this special collaborative painting, learning about the artists, and hope that you can also find some good in the struggles.