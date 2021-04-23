PAXTON — A 15-year-old Clarence boy was taken into custody Thursday after he was found with a loaded handgun at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said the youth will be charged with possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
The weapon was found “on his person.” No injuries were reported, said Cornett, who also noted that no threats were made.
The high school was briefly placed on lockdown after school officials were made aware the teen had the gun while they were investigating a disciplinary issue between two students.
“Out of an abundance of caution and consistent with our school safety policies and procedures, we placed the high school on a lockdown until we were able to determine that it was appropriate to release students,” Superintendent Cliff McClure said.
Cornett said the lockdown was lifted after a short time.
McClure said school officials have asked parents to talk about the role they play in school safety — “that if they hear something, they need to report it immediately to an adult.”
“This allows the police and the school to respond to any known threats,” he said.
He urged parents/guardians to contact the district or Paxton police if they or their child have any pertinent information about the incident.
“School safety is the most important part of what we do, and we take this responsibility very seriously,” he said.