Last spring Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Art III students Tim Kennedy, Leah Brown and Emily Garrelts, designed and began painting a mural for the Agriculture Department.
The students consulted with FFA members and the Ag instructors to personalize the artwork to really represent the department.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic the students were unable to finish the mural themselves.
However, thanks to PBL senior, Reese San Diego, the mural has been finished!
The work can be seen in the hallway welcoming students to the Ag classroom wing of the high school. Huge thanks to Reese for undertaking this project!