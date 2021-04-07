Each month, PBL Junior High School selects students from each grade level as students of the month.
Students are selected by their teachers and it is an honor to receive this recognition.
Overall, this is a great way to recognize students that are going above and beyond.
Students that are selected are given a certificate, have their picture put in the hallway, on the website, and in local news media.
The March Students of the Month are:
Eighth Grade March Students of the Month: Zavier Smith and Melynnie Cleary
Seventh Grade March Students of the Month: Dylan Otto and Alexis Muhl
Sixth Grade March Students of the Month: Levi Lange and Grace Mullins