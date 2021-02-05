Each month the junior high selects students from each grade level as students of the month.
Students are selected by their teachers and it is an honor to receive this recognition.
Overall, this is a great way to recognize students that are going above and beyond. Students that are selected are given a certificate, have their picture put in the hallway, on the website and in local news media.
The January Students of the Month are:
- Eighth Grade January Students of the Month: Mason Hazelwood and Hayli Glad.
- Seventh Grade January Students of the Month: Evannia Frichtl and Jacob Kidd.
- Sixth Grade January Students of the Month: Taryn Rock and Conner Vaughn.