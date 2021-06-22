PBL Junior High School hosted their eighth Grade Recognition event on the final day of school on Friday, May 21 in the PBL Junior High School Gymnasium.
All eighth grade students were invited to attend including in-person and remote learners.
At the eighth Grade Recognition event all eighth grade students were recognized for the activities in which they had participated in and any awards they may have received during their PBL Junior High School years.
Although not a graduation ceremony they did take the time to recognize each and every eighth grade student.
Since parents could not attend the event due to social distancing guidelines they had the event live streamed and recorded for all to view.
After they completed the eighth Grade Recognition event they held a small reception for eighth grade students and staff in the Commons Area at the JH.
They served cupcakes and drinks for the students and staff. They also took a formal picture of each eighth grade student as a keepsake for students and families.