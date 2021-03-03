Each month the junior high selects students from each grade level as students of the month.
Students are selected by their teachers and it is an honor to receive this recognition.
Overall, this is a great way to recognize students that are going above and beyond.
Students that are selected are given a certificate, have their picture put in the hallway, on the website and in local news media.
The February Students of the Month are:
Eighth Grade February Students of the Month: Kendyl Badgley & Matthew Suaava
Seventh Grade February Students of the Month: Olivia Cleary & Daniel Boston
Sixth Grade February Students of the Month: Emeline Bagwell & Payton Lackey