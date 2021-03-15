Several Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School student artists were recognized during the Parkland College Celebrate the Arts Youth Art Competition.
Hannah Luening took third place in the scratchboard drawing category.
Drew Diesburg earned Honorable Mention in the scratchboard drawing category.
Sydney Marshall earned Honorable Mention in the scratchboard drawing category.
Maggie Neff earned Honorable Mention in the mixed media portrait drawing category.
Reese San Diego earned Honorable Mention in the digital artwork category.