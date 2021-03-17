PBL High School Principal Travis Duley recently provided an update on various events planned for the spring.
“As we begin the 4th quarter of the 2020-2021 school year, there are many questions about traditional celebrations and events that occur. Below is a brief explanation of the school’s current status on each of these events and our planning to this point.
SAT/PSAT
- PSAT 9 and PSAT 10 will not be administered this year.
- As of now, the schedule below is our plan for administering the SAT to juniors. Please know that this could change as we are still receiving information from ISBE on spring testing.
o April 13
- All juniors will attend school in person or at the Paxton Church of Christ and complete the SAT.
- All other high school students will stay home and participate in remote learning.
o April 14
- All students will attend in person for a regular school day.
- A few juniors will complete their SAT at the Paxton Church of Christ.
Illinois Science Assessment
- The Illinois State Board of Education changed this from a test that is taken by all students enrolled in Biology to a test that is administered to all juniors.
- At this point we are planning to have all juniors complete this assessment during their study hall on Thursday, April 29.
Prom Like Activity or Prom
- We plan to host a social event for our seniors (possibly our juniors also).
- Any social event that we host will follow IDPH and ISBE guidelines.
- Since we cannot guarantee what exactly this event will be, I want to encourage students to NOT purchase any specific attire until more details have been released.
- The tentative date will be Saturday, May 22.
- The event will be held on the campus of PBL High School and Junior High School.
- We are currently discussing an outdoor event with tents.
- Mr. Duley and Mrs. Mauck will begin working with a group of seniors to plan this event.
- The positivity rate and guidance from IDPH and ISBE are constantly changing, so even if we plan every last detail, we cannot guarantee that an event is going to occur. In order to offer the safest possible environment for our students, we will monitor all pertinent information until the day of the event.
Outdoor Sporting Events
- We are continuing to finalize the details of these guidelines based on IDPH and ISBE guidelines.
- Mr. Niebuhr will release our finalized plan in the next couple of days.
- Once the finalized plan is released, we will continue to monitor for changes from IDPH, ISBE, and the IHSA. If and when any changes occur we will update our guidelines as we see fit.
Senior Awards
- Tentatively planning for Tuesday, May 25 beginning at 7:00 p.m. We will share these plans with you at a later date.
- Those receiving a scholarship and a set number of guests will be allowed to attend.
- PBL will livestream this event for others not in attendance to view.
Graduation
- Any graduation event that we host will follow IDPH and ISBE guidelines.
- We are currently working to plan an outdoor graduation ceremony at Zimmerman Field and Guyot Track.
- We hope to host one ceremony, with all graduates present.
- The tentative date will be Friday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. with a rain date of Saturday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. Since this will be an outdoor event, weather will determine the exact date and time, so as the date approaches be on the lookout for potential adjustments.
- We are currently planning to have graduates sitting socially distanced on the track, with families sitting on the football field in socially distanced designated areas.
- Each graduate will be allowed to bring a set number of guests, which has yet to be determined.
- If possible, PBL will livestream this event for others not in attendance to view.
- As we did last year, we are planning to provide each graduate with a picture and a video.
Hopefully, this information will allow you to plan ahead for these events. If and when anything changes, we will update you as quickly as possible. I cannot stress enough that we will TRY to host each of these events, but up until the event is actually occurring, we cannot guarantee it is going to happen.
Travis Duley, Principal
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School”