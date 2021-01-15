Two Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School artists were recently recognized for their work.
Seniors Hannah Luening and Sasha Jeffries earned Honorable Mention for artwork they created for the Small Works at Show competition.
This is an annual local area high school show hosted by the University of Illinois.
All entries could be no larger than six-by-six inches.
The show is on display at the Krannert Art Museum in Champaign until Jan. 16.
For their entries, Luening created an acrylic painting of a monarch butterfly, while Jeffries made a collage piece (wallpaper, newspaper, and ink pen) of activist Angela Davis.
The Ford County Record spoke with the artists about their work and what inspired them.
Luening said the size requirements for the show, working on a six-by-six inch piece of canvas, helped inspire her to choose a subject for the painting.
"For some reason, when I think small I think delicate little precious things," she said. "So I painted a little butterfly."
Luening got her start with art at a young age.
"I realized I was pretty good at drawing when I was younger," she said. "I wasn't amazing or anything, but people used to make comments to me about how my drawings looked good."
Luening said this encouragement helped her stay interested in art and she worked to hone her skill.
Asked if she ran into any challenges working with such a small canvas, Luening said properly blending the colors together for parts of the painting did prove challenging.
"In the butterfly's wings, I had to blend the colors together for the oranges and yellows and it kind of hard because it was a smaller space," she said.
Luening said it took one class period for her to draw out the butterfly and she had to finish the painting in time crunch during another class period since she had a lot going on at the time.
Jeffries drew inspiration for her work from her feelings surrounding the Black Lives Matter social movement last year.
She chose to create a collage piece, utilizing wallpaper, newspaper and an ink pen, featuring political activist Angela Davis.
"I was inspired by the BLM protests during the summer because I really supported that," she said.
Jeffries said she was particularly inspired by an interview Davis gave where she spoke about the movement.
"Her interview about violence and how she thinks about it and feels about it and the black community and surrounding communities," she said. "That struck a chord with me. I wanted to do something about that."
Jeffries wanted to incorporate newspaper into her piece so that she could choose certain elements to highlight and circle.
"I thought it would be really interesting background material," she said. "I just wanted to make it look 3D, kind of, and to make it have an interesting texture so that why I picked wallpaper to make [Davis] out of."
Working on such a small canvas did prove challenging, Jeffries said, especially when it came to crafting the facial features on her version of Davis.
"Especially in the face details, I really felt like I couldn't cut out specific pieces of the wallpaper samples because they were so small," she said.
Jeffries said she needed to work with pliers to get the samples cut to the proper shape.
Jeffries estimated it took two or three weeks, working on and off in class, to complete the piece. All told, she estimated it took five or six hours to complete.
For Jeffries, art is a way of expressing herself.
"I like to create art," she said. "It's a really expressive thing for me. After the summer and all the BLM protests that happened, I was just feeling really upset and angry at the world and I wanted to create a lot of stuff to let it out."
Jeffries said she is working on a series of art pieces focusing on the power of the people that is based on the anger and frustration she's been feeling lately.
"It's just an outlet for me to express the things that I'm feeling without having to go yell at somebody," she said, with a laugh.
Luening said she also uses art as an outlet, but is more drawn to the aesthetic elements of art.
"I think I like art for more aesthetic reasons," she said.
Luening said she does express herself through art, but she doesn't necessarily think she express her feelings through her work.
Instead, she said, she thinks her art portrays things she likes and things she thinks are beautiful.
While Jeffries had taken part in a small local art show a few years ago, this was the first time she or Luening had taken part in a show like the Small Works at Art Show.
Asked how she felt to have her artwork chosen for Honorable Mention and to have it on display at the Krannert Art Museum, Luening said she was shocked.
"I was actually kind of shocked that mine got an honorable mention," she said.
Luening added that she wasn't at all shocked to see Jeffries' piece chosen for the show and praised Jeffries for her work.
Jeffries said she was also shocked to her work chosen.
"I was actually really shocked and surprised because that's definitely not my favorite art piece that I've ever done," she said. "So I didn't think it would even make any place or get any certificates, so I was really happy about it."
PBL High School Art and Graphic Teacher Emily Wood said artwork for the show was the first project her students took on this school year.
She said both Luening and Jeffries have won PBL High School's Artist of the Month awards this school year with Jeffries winning for her Small Works at Show piece.
Wood said there were a lot of pieces entered into the show, she estimated around 200, from around the region.
"I'm just really proud of them," she said. "I just think it's great that a small school like us was represented with some awards."
Wood said both students deserved to be recognized for their work.
"They're both very deserving," she said. "They both work very hard. They're just really hard workers and they really just want to get better. I appreciate their willingness to take on challenges and not just want to create things they're already good at. They're willing to try new things, try new materials to grow their skills."