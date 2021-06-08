The PBL FFA Chapter held its 2021 Spring FFA Banquet May 17.
At the banquet, retiring senior officers delivered speeches, honorary degrees were given, and members were presented with awards recognizing their efforts throughout the year.
Honorary Degree recipients include: Mike White, Mike and Heather Wilson, Brock Niebuhr, Joel Cluver, and Dan Gee.
Members who received notable awards include: Rebecca Lackey- Star Greenhand, Hope Watts- Outstanding Sophmore, Jordan Walder- Outstanding Junior and Star in Ag Buisness, Gracie Wagner- Star Farmer, Christina White- Outstanding Senior, Star in Ag Science, and DeKalb Award recipient, and Jasmine Miles- Star in Ag Placement.