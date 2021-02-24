On Feb. 20, the PBL FFA Chapter had six students compete in the Section 17 Proficiency Awards.
In this competition, members complete an application regarding their supervised agriculture experience then complete an interview with a panel of judges.
Competitors are judged for their record book quality and interviewing skills. Members competing included Christina White- first in Agriscience- Plant Systems, Jordan Walder- first in Food Service, Hope Watts- first in Ag Processing, Gracie Wagner- first in Equine Entrepreneurship, Jasmine Miles- first in Small Animal Care, and Maci Kingren.
In addition, the Chapter had 5 members who were recommended for their State FFA Degree. Those members include Maci Kingren, Jasmine Miles, Jordan Walder, Gracie Wagner, and Christina White. Christina was named Section 17 Star in AgriScience and Jordan Walder was named Star in Ag Business.