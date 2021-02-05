Prospect Chapter 367 of the Order of the Eastern Star has disbanded. Since the organization wanted the remaining money in their account to still be used for scholarships, the project has been adopted by the PBL Education Foundation. For the next few years, one $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from PBL High School.
Applicants for the 2021 scholarship must make a formal application, which may be obtained from the PBL Guidance Office or the Guidance website. Applications must be postmarked by March 1, 2021 and mailed to PBL Education Foundation, Eastern Star Scholarship Award, P.O. Box 192, Paxton, IL 60957. Any application not postmarked by March 1 will be considered ineligible.
An applicant must be a graduating PBL senior who is registering for admission to a university or college, junior college, or an approved technical or trade school. Candidates will be evaluated on character, citizenship, dedication, integrity, service to school and community, and academic achievement. The selection will be made by a committee established by the PBL Education Foundation. The decision of the committee will be final.
The winner will be announced at Senior Awards Night. The $1,000 will be awarded in one payment to the college.