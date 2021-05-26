PAXTON — On May 30, between 70 and 100 emergency and military personnel will grip the edges of a mammoth 60-by-30-foot American flag and carry it the 11 blocks from the Paxton fire station to the grounds of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
There, the flag will be raised just east of Interstate 57 — culminating a nearly two-and-a-half-year process since fire Chief Denny Kingren brought the idea to Mayor Bill Ingold.
It has piqued the community’s interest, as hundreds of donations have come in to help pay for the $80,000 project and countless volunteers have helped to make it happen.
The PBL school district has lent its support by donating the land, and the Pride in Paxton group assisted by lending its 501©(3) tax status for donation purposes.
Kingren said he was inspired “as I traveled 500 miles north into the states of Wisconsin and Michigan, snowmobiling over the years.”
“There’s quite a few of (the large flags) on the highways. Me and my nephew, Dylan Kingren, were traveling in the winter of 2017. We said, ‘Wouldn’t that be neat to have one of them in Paxton right along our highway?’” Kingren said.
That dream is close to reality.
Volunteers helped to prepare the site, including sinking the $36,000 150-foot pole that will hold the flag. A Fisher crane company was hired to set the pole. Paxton Concrete donated much of the concrete.
About 250 personalized engraved bricks have been sold to help fund the job. The project has received one $10,000 donation, two for $5,000 and several for $1,000. Many businesses have donated.
Four granite benches, each engraved with the names of the four agencies that paid for them, will be installed near the pole.
Kingren said the 1,800-square-foot flag has been “carried onto two football fields (PBL and Iroquois West), and it got a lot of praise.”
“Now to take it down the streets of town and put it 150 feet up in the air, it’s going to display well up there,” Kingren said.
The flag walk starting at the fire station will begin at 3 p.m., and Kingren hopes to see people lining the streets along the way to watch its journey.
Taking care of Old Glory will be a priority. It will have to be taken down during extremely high winds to prevent it from becoming frayed.
Even with lots of TLC, it will have to be taken down and repaired four times a year.
“After three months, we will take it down and mend it, cut off the fraying on the ends and run it through a big sewing machine, fold it over and repair it,” Kingren said.
At a cost of $1,500 per flag, Kingren said they hope to repair each one “six to eight times” before having to go to a new flag.
Three flags have already been purchased, two of them donated by the American Legion and the American Legion Riders.
Kingren said he hopes additional ones can be bought with funds from the purchase of more sponsor bricks.
An 1,800-square-foot flag isn’t light and wouldn’t be easy to raise in the normal way.
The Paxton flag pole will be equipped with an electric winch and 8-foot strings of plastic beads that assist in the raising process.
“They can just hit the ‘go’ button, and it will start to raise,” Kingren said.
Kingren said he hopes to develop a group of volunteers to help tend to the flag.
The flags are kept in 50-gallon drums on wheels.
To sponsor a brick, go to thatsmybrick.com/paxtongrandoldflag.
Or an order form may be filled out and dropped off or mailed to Frederick Community Bank, 106. Market St., Paxton, IL 60957.
Contact Kingren with questions at 217-202-6398.