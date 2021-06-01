PAXTON — In time for the Memorial Day holiday, Old Glory flies in Paxton.
An estimated 60 to 70 volunteers carried a 30-foot-by-60-foot American flag the 11 blocks from the Paxton fire station to a site just west of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School on Sunday afternoon for the ceremonial raising.
The event culminates a two-and-a-half-year effort to raise money for the $80,000 project and to prepare the site, which includes a 150-foot pole, four benches bordering the property and commemorative bricks. The location stands just east of Interstate 57.
A large crowd turned out to see the flag raising. The day’s weather was uncharacteristically calm, so wind rarely unfurled the flag after it was raised.
Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren, who spearheaded the effort, led a ceremony that included several speakers, the playing of the National Anthem and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Afterward, Kingren said he was pleased with the turnout of the community and the ceremony.
“I think everything was spectacular,” Kingren said. “I was very happy with the day.”
Kingren said about every three months the flag will have to be brought down, frayed edges repaired and the edges sewn. It will not be flown during periods of extremely windy weather.