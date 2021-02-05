The Paxton Planning Commission voted 4-1 to not rezone the 1902 Westlawn School building from single family to multi-family use. The current owner and a prospective buyer, Richard Miller, Beecher, had requested the public hearing before the commission. Charley White voted to change the zoning. Two commissioners were absent, Nancy Dewey and Jason Raub.
The matter next goes before the city council Tuesday at its regular monthly meeting. The council can concur with the commission’s recommendation, rezone the parcel at 465 E. Orleans or send the matter back to the commission.
Miller would like to turn the building into five apartments. Miller said he had sent out 35 letters to neighbors of the school outlining his plans. Mayor Ingold said he had talked to individual neighbors as well. Nine neighbors attended the meeting.
Miller presented architect’s drawings of his vision. He would turn the first and second floors into two, two –bedroom apartments each, following the footprint of the four classrooms. A fifth, garden apartment, would go into the basement along with a common laundry area and space for the adjoining Upper Room church.
Steel porches on each story would go on the back, north side, of the building and emergency egress would be included for the apartments. The south main entrance will feature a common vestibule area.
Miller said he would tuck-point the entire building and add all new doors, windows, plumbing and electrical. There will be separate electrical and gas meters for each apartment. Water will be included in the rent which he estimates could be in the $675-800 range. He would provide tenant parking on the building’s west side.
Neighbor Brad Eichelberger told the commission he did not want an apartment complex across the street from his home. He said though the plans looked good, he said his experience with renters is that they just don’t take care of their property. “They’re not invested,” he said.
Neighbor Sherry Janowski said she thought five more families would bring too much congestion to the area and what she called a very busy area park. She was afraid the complex could become rundown in the future. She asked what the city could do about the building if the zoning weren’t granted. Alderman Rob Pacey, who attended the meeting, asked her rhetorically, “You want the city to pay Skip Fouts $40,000 for the property and then spend $60,000 on demolition?”
Neighbor Don Mason said he thought that there is no use for the building-- that it should just be torn down.
Miller said he respected the neighbors’ feelings. But he said he takes pride in restoring old buildings and has been doing it for 36 years. He said he would buy materials locally, hire local trades-people and pay prevailing wage. His company is Genco Group, LLC. It is currently working on the Mars Wrigley building in West Chicago.
Planning Commission chair Don Jones said his panel heeds what neighbors say about a rezoning and don’t like to spot zone. But Pacey pointed out that a close-by block bounded by Elm, Center, Pells and Maple Streets is already zoned R-3. That was done years ago to accommodate a bed and breakfast that has since been turned back into a single family home.
Fouts of suburban Chicago has owned the building for more than 25 years Fouts.