BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK!! To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Library is playing matchmaker! Going out on a blind date is a lot like opening a new book – you never know what kind of experience you’re going to have!
Between February 1st and 13th, select your “date” from the display of specially wrapped books, check it out at the Circulation Desk, and unwrap it when you arrive home! Read your selection, fill out the “Rate Your Date” form inside, and return the book with the form inside by March 1st! We will have a drawing using the returned forms for a special gift! Hopefully, it’s love at first sight!!
February activity calendar/craft packet is ready for pick up! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
*We are excited to offer a collection of fact sheets, work sheets and booklets on topics such as, Identity Theft, Making a Budget, Your Credit History, Managing Debt, Getting out of Debt, Fixing Your Credit, Shopping for Funeral Services, etc.. with several in Spanish as well! These are free of charge and located in the tall spindle on the first floor of the library!
**NEW LIBRARY HOURS**
The hours at the library have changed as follows:
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
**We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-Return to the Beach House. Author: Georgia Bockoven.
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-The Wife Upstairs. Author: Rachel Hawkins.
-Simon the Fiddler. Author: Paulette Jiles.
-Hope, Faith, & a Corpse. Author: Laura Jensen Walker.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-Bravey, Chasing Dreams, Befriending Pain and Other Big Ideas. Author: Alexi Pappas.
Young Adult Fiction:
-The Cousins. Author: Karen McManus.
-One Of Us is Next. Author: Karen McManus.
Large Print Selections:
Children’s:
-Swashby and the Sea. Author: Beth Ferry.
-The Starkeeper. Author: Faith Pray.
-Champ and Major: First Dogs. Author: Joy McCullough.
-Eyes that Kiss in the Corners. Author: Joanna Ho.
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-Mulan.
-Dreamland.
-Max Cloud.
-Fatman.
-Lena and Snowball.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
**We’ve added several large print books to the sale shelves**
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Child of the Universe. Author: Ray Jayawardhana. A father communicates his love for his daughter by telling about her connections with the greater universe.
-Rain Before Rainbows. Author: Smriti Prasadam-Halls. In the midst of the rain, rainbows can be hard to see. But with courage and the help of good friends, there is always a way out of the darkness.
-I Want to Sleep Under the Stars. Author: Mo Willems. The squirrel pals get a bit overenthusiastic in their efforts to help Zoom Squirrel fulfill his dream of sleeping under the stars.
-The Sea in Winter. Author: Christine Day. After an injury sidelines her dreams of becoming a ballet star, Maisie is not excited for her blended family’s midwinter road trip along the coast, near the makah community where her mother grew up.
-Sugar in Milk. Author: Thrity N. Umrigar. A young immigrant girl joins her aunt and uncle in a new country that is unfamiliar to her.
-If You Come to Earth. Author: Sophie Blackall. If you come to Earth, there are a few things you need to know! Each of us is different, but all of us are amazing!
-Me and Mama. Author: Cozbi A. Cabrera. For a little girl on a rainy day, the best place to be is with Mama.
Movies:
-The Odd Life of Timothy Green: DVD. When a childless couple buries a box with all of their wishes for an infant in their backyard, their wishes are granted. However, their child, Timothy Green, is not all that he appears.