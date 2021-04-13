April pick up packet is ready! In cooperation with the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener program, this month’s packet consists of a seed starting lesson! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
We kick off National Library Week on Monday, April 5th with two fun opportunities!
We open our “Seed Library!” Stop in, pick out up to 5 seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We will offer a variety of vegetable, beans, greens, flowers and more! We will also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
Virtual Library Crawl! Stop in, pick up your passport, visit local, U.S., and Worldwide libraries online, fill out your passport, and stop back in when you’re finished to have your passport stamped. You will be entered into a drawing, (held April 16th), for a participation gift!
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
**We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-The Russian. Author: James Patterson.
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
-The library received a donation from the Reuben G. Soderstrom Foundation of a large 3 volume set of Forty Gavels: The Live and Times of Reuben G. Soderstrom and the Illinois AFL-CIO.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed project handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-Our Friend (Based on a true story). DVD. Rated ‘R’
-Red Dog, True Blue. DVD Rated ‘G’
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-The Trellis and The Seed: A Book of Encouratement for All Ages. Author: Jan Karon, (Easy Reader). A small seed surprises itself by becoming a flowering moonflower vine.
-The Gardener. Author: Sara Stewart, (Easy Reader). A series of letters relating what happens when, after her father loses his job, Lydia Grace goes to live with her Uncle Jim in the city but takes her love of gardening with her.
-The Gardening Book. Author: Jane Bull, (Junior Non-Fiction). Provides an introduction to the basics of gardening along with some related activities.
Adult Fiction:
-The Great Alone. Author: Kristin Hannah. Alaska, 1974. This is a daring, beautiful, hard to put down story about love and loss. Unpredictable. Unforgiving. Untamed. A tale about a family in crisis, and the ultimate test of survival. A must read!
Christian Fiction:
-Alaskan Courage Series. Author: Dani Pettrey. The Alaskan Courage series by Dani Pettrey is Christian fiction at its best. Full of suspense, you will hang on every page. These books will be enjoyed by young adult as well as adult. Come check out the first two books in the series, Submerged and Shattered.
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
-Can’t We Talk About Something More PLEASANT? Author: Roz Chast. Roz Chast has been a cartoonist since 1978, publishing more than 800 cartoons for The New Yorker as well as publishing cartoons for Scientific American and the Harvard Business Review. In her first memoir, “Can’t We Talk About Something More PLEASANT?” Roz uses her skills as a cartoonist to tell the story of how, as an adult child, she learned to deal with her aging parents. This is a story that many will relate to. It is told with wit and humor, as well as sadness. Well worth the read.
Movies:
-The War with Grandpa. DVD: This comedy, starring Robert DeNiro, does not disappoint. When Peter’s parents bring his grandfather home to live with them, all is fine until Peter realizes grandpa will be taking his room—his prized possession. As he attempts to remove grandpa from his room, grandpa decides to fight back. Before you know it, it is all out war. Laugh out loud funny!
-Moonrise Kingdom. DVD (Rated PG-13): Set on an island off the coast of New England in the summer of 1960, tells the story of two twelve-year-olds who fall in love, make a secret pact, and run away together into the wilderness. A various authorities try to hunt them down, a violent storm is brewing off-shore, and the peaceful island community is turned upside down in more ways than anyone can handle.