January activity calendar/craft package is ready for pick up! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
**NEW LIBRARY HOURS**
The hours at the library have changed as follows:
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
**We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Miss Benson’s Beetle. Author: Rachel Joyce.
-Every Bone a Prayer. Author: Ashley Blooms.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons): Poetry. Author: Barbara Kingsolver.
-Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service. Author: Gary Sinise.
Large Print Selections:
-A Dazzle of Diamonds. Author: Liz Johnson.
-Relative Silence. Author: Carrie Stuart Parks.
-The Librarian of Boones Hollow. Author: Kim Vogel Sawyer.
-Two Reasons to Run. Author: Colleen Coble.
Children’s:
-Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember. Author: Tim Tebow.
-Little Blue Truck’s Valentine. Author: Alice Schertle.
NEW MOVIES:
-Grandma, Lily Tomlin.
-Four Kids and It.
-Once Upon…A Fantasy Film Collection.
-Adventures of Rufus: Fantastic Pet.
-The War with Grandpa.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-My Dog Truffle. Author: Lynn Reiser. Truffle the dog uses all his senses to experience a Winter day. Features lift-the-flap illustrations.
-Secrets of Winter. Author: Carron Brown. What happens outside in the Winter? Shine a light behind the page and see…Explore a frost-laden forest up close and you will find a woodland world filled with great surprises! From sleeping snails to frisky foxes, the secrets of this amazing Winter wonderland are revealed.
-The Kids’ Winter Fun Book: Homespun Adventures for Family Fun. Author: Claire Gillman. A cold weather-themed activity treasury for kids and caregivers features a wide variety of indoor and outdoor suggestions from ice skating and snowball fights to making toffee apples and snowshoes.
Adult Fiction:
-Leave the World Behind. Author: Rumaan Alam. Amanda and Clay head out to a remote vacation with their two children in a luxurious home they’ve rented for a week. A late night knock on the door changes a perfect vacation to a confusing time filled with questions of safety, class, race and explores how our closest bonds are reshaped and unexpected new ones forged in moments of crisis.
Movies:
-Brian Banks (Based on the Inspirational True Story)
16 year old Brian Banks was an All-American high school football star, already committed to continuing his career at the University of Southern California, when an innocent chance encounter in the school hallway left him facing charges of rape, sodomy, and kidnapping. Being charged as an adult, Brian was unable to speak with his family for advice, so he took the advice of the public defender to plead no contest to the rape. He was assured that, by doing this, he would avoid jail. A decade after being sentenced to jail, followed by probation, he is still plagued with this decision, until he convinces the California Innocence Project to help with his case. This is the amazing story of a young man with heart, moral character, and perseverance. Well worth watching.
-Hello, My Name is Doris (DVD). When Doris, (Sally Field) meets John, (Max Greenfield), sparks fly-at least for Doris. Doris wins over John’s friends but at the same time, she creates a rift between herself and her friends and family, who believe she’s making a fool of herself over a guy half her age. This is a quirky, funny, heartwarming film.