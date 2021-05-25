May pick up packets are now available! All About Trees! Stop in and pick one up today! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
Our Seed Library is open! Stop in, pick out up to 5 seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We offer a variety of vegetables, beans, greens, flowers and more! We also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
**We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-The Last Thing He Told Me. Author: Laura Dave.
Adult Non-Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
Large Print Christian Fiction:
-Trial and Error. Author: Robert Whitlow.
-Destined for You. Author: Tracie Peterson.
-Active Defense: Danger Never Sleeps. Author: Lynette Eason.
-Everywhere to Hide. Author: Siri Mitchell.
Children’s:
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed project handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-I’ll Meet You in Your Dreams. Author: Jessica Young, (Easy). A heartwarming text honoring the ever-evolving relationship of a parent and child across time.
-Hudson and Tallulah Take Sides. Author: Anne Kang, (Easy). A cat and dog who live on opposite sides of a fence discover that they do not have to see eye to eye on everything in order to be friends.
-The World Needs More Purple People. Author: Kristen Bell, (Easy). What is a purple person? They ask great questions, bring their family, friends, and communities together and speak up for what’s right. They are kind, hardworking and love to laugh! A purple person is an everyday superhero! How do you become one? That’s the fun part!
-Juneteenth for Mazie. Author: Floyd Cooper, (Easy). Mazie wants the freedom to stay up late, but her father explains what freedom really means, and how her ancestors celebrated true freedom.
-I Sang you Down From the Stars. Author: Tasha Spillett-Sumner, (Easy). A Native American Woman describes how she loved her child before it was born and, throughout her pregnancy, gathered a bundle of gifts to welcome the newborn.
Adult Fiction:
Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
-World Travel: An Irreverent Guide. Authors: Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. In World Travel, a life of experience is collected into an entertaining, practical, fun and frank travel guide that gives readers an introduction to some of his favorite places—in his own words. Featuring essential advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid, World Travel provides essential context that will help readers further appreciate the reasons why Bourdain found a place enchanting and memorable.
Movies:
-The Social Network. DVD, Rated PG-13. On a fall night in 2003, Harvard underrad and computer programming genius, Mark Zuckerberg sits down at his computer and heatedly begins working on a new idea. In a fury of blogging and programming, what begins in his dorm room soon becomes a global social network and a revolution in communication. A mere six years and 500 million friends later, Zuckerberg is the youngest billionaire in history, but for this entrepreneur, success leads to both personal and legal complications.