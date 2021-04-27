April pick up packet is ready! In cooperation with the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener program, this month’s packet consists of a seed starting lesson! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
Our Seed Library is open! Stop in, pick out up to 5 seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We will offer a variety of vegetable, beans, greens, flowers and more! We will also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
Virtual Library Crawl! Stop in, pick up your passport, visit local, U.S., and Worldwide libraries online, fill out your passport, and stop back in when you’re finished to have your passport stamped. You will be entered into a drawing, (held April 23rd), for a participation gift!
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
Large Print Christian Fiction:
-The Promised Land. Author: Elizabeth Musser.
-The Edge of Belonging. Author: Amanda Cox.
-Endless Mercy. Authors: Tracie Peterson and Kimberley Woodhouse.
-An Amish Singing. Author: Amy Clipston.
Children’s:
-The Bigfoot Book, The Encyclopedia of Sasquatch, Yeti, and Cryptid Primates. Author: Nick Redfern.
-Three Little Mermaids. Author: Mara Van Fleet.
-How to Catch a Mermaid. Authors: Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton.
-Mermaid School. Author: Joanne Stewart Wetzel.
-Mermaid and Me. Author: Soosh.
-Trees, Leaves, Flowers and Seeds. Smithsonian, Our World in Pictures.
-The Magic and Mystery of Trees. Author: Jen Green.
-The Treasure of the Loch Ness Monster. Author: Lari Don.
-Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed project handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-55 Steps. DVD:Rated PG-13.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-I am Strong. Author: Brad Meltzer (easy reader board book.) This volume tells the story of Rosa Parks, the woman who ignited a Civil Rights movement. In this board book format, the very youngest readers can learn about one of America’s icons.
-I am Brave. Author: Brad Meltzer. This volume tells the story of Martin Luther King’s life to teach young readers to be brave in the face of adversity.
-Zen Pig. The Art of Gratitude. Author: Mark Brown. In his introductory book, Zen Pig teaches others gratitude, compassion, and mindfulness in easy to understand language paired with beautiful, minimalist art.
Adult Fiction:
- Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
-The Best-Loved Poems of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Selected and Introduced by Caroline Kennedy. Caroline Kennedy shares her Mother’s favorite poems behind her strong belief in the power of literature.
Movies:
-Win Win (2011) DVD: What a surprise! I brought home this DVD starring Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Tambor expecting it to be slapstick funny. Instead, it was a movie with a beautiful message, told with heart. It is the story of a decent guy who is struggling with money, (partly because he cares aout people and is honest.) He takes advantage of a situation that will pull him out of his financial struggles, justifying to himself that he wasn’t doing anything that wasn’t going to happen anyway. Of course, things get complicated and he gets found out. This is a movie worth watching!
-Best in Show (Rated PG-13) DVD: A comic, “behind the scenes” look into the highly competitive and cutthroat world of dog-shows through the eyes of a group of ruthless dog owners. Starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Jane Lynch.