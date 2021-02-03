Paxton Carnegie Library News
BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK!! To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Library is playing matchmaker! Going out on a blind date is a lot like opening a new book – you never know what kind of experience you’re going to have!
Between February 1st and 13th, select your “date” from the display of specially wrapped books, check it out at the Circulation Desk, and unwrap it when you arrive home! Read your selection, fill out the “Rate Your Date” form inside, and return the book with the form inside by March 1st! We will have a drawing using the returned forms for a special gift! Hopefully, it’s love at first sight!!
February activity calendar/craft packet will be ready for pick up on Monday, the 1st! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
*We are excited to offer a collection of fact sheets, work sheets and booklets on topics such as, Identity Theft, Making a Budget, Your Credit History, Managing Debt, Getting out of Debt, Fixing Your Credit, Shopping for Funeral Services, etc.. with several in Spanish as well! These are free of charge and located in the tall spindle on the first floor of the library!
**NEW LIBRARY HOURS**
The hours at the library have changed as follows:
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
**We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-Worth Dying For. Author: Lee Child.
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-The Orphan Collector. Author: Ellen Marie Wiseman.
-When No One is Watching. Author: Alyssa Cole.
-White Ivy. Author: Susie Yang.
-The Book Collectors. Author: Delphine Minoui.
-A Lady’s Guide to Mischief and Mayhem. Author: Manda Collins.
-The Children’s Blizzard. Author: Melanie Benjamin.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-We Keep the Dead Close. Author: Becky Cooper.
-Churchill’s Hellraisers. Author: Damien Lewis.
Large Print Selections:
-Firestick. Author: William Johnstone.
-Lost Banshee Mine. Author: Jackson Lowry.
Children’s:
Juvenile Fiction:
Just in! A new 5 book series!! The Explorer Academy! Author: Trudi Trueit.
-The Nebula Secret.
-The Falcon’s Feather.
-The Double Helix.
-The Star Dunes.
-The Tiger’s Nest.
NEW MOVIES:
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
**We’ve added several large print books to the sale shelves**
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-The Explorer Academy Series. Author: Trudi Trueit. Adventure, danger, and a thrilling global mission await Cruz Coronado as he leaves home to attend the prestigious Explorer Academy, where his mother died in a mysterious lab accident. Here Cruz and his classmates from around the globe will train to become the next generation of great explorers. Great new series!
Adult Fiction:
-
Adult Non-Fiction:
-Intimations. Author: Zadie Smith. This selection was written during the early months of the COVID lockdown. It explores feelings, questions, and ideas that many had during this unprecedented time. In our isolation, what do others mean to us? What does it mean to submit to this new reality, or do we resist it? This is a short and reflective series of essays, open enough to bring one to think on what has happened- and what comes next.
Movies:
-Maleficent: DVD. A beautiful, pure-hearted young woman, Maleficent has an idyllic life growing up in a peaceable forest kingdom, until one day when an invading army threatens the harmony of the land. Bent on revenge, Maleficent faces a battle with the invading king’s successor and, as a result, places a curse upon his newborn infant, Aurora. As the child grown, Maleficent realizes that Aurora holds the key to peace in the kingdom, and perhaps to Maleficent’s true happiness as well. Rated PG.