-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Stop by and sign up for the challenge! Reading Colors Your World is this year’s theme, and we’re excited to launch this program!! Pick up your starter pack, complete the requirements, end with a goodie bag! Stop by! We look forward to seeing you!
-Snuggle Time Stories! Beginning Thursday, June 17th at 7:00 p.m. bring your favorite cuddle buddies and come relax at the library to hear bedtime stories! Space is limited, so call: 217-379-3431 to sign up!
Our Seed Library is open! Stop in, pick out seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We offer a variety of vegetables, beans, greens, flowers and more! We also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
- ALL LARGE PRINT
-The Innocent. Author: David Baldacci.
-Heart of the Sea. Author: Nora Roberts.
-No Choice but Seduction. Author: Johanna Lindsey.
-Hidden Summit. Author: Robyn Carr.
-Stolen Prey. Author: John Sandford.
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Like Wind Against Rock. Author: Nancy Kim
-These Tangled Vines. Author: Julianne Maclean.
-The Darkest Flower. Author: Kristin Wright.
-A Curve in the Road. Author: Julianne Maclean.
-Sisters of the Resistance. Author: Christine Wells.
-Everyone Knows Your Mother is a Witch. Author: Rivka Galchen.
-Beneath Devil’s Bridge. Author: Loreth Anne White.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-The Ugly Cry. Author: Danielle Henderson.
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
Large Print Christian Fiction:
-From This Moment. Author: Kim Vogel Sawyer.
-Beauty Among Ruins. Author: J’Nell Ciesielski.
-Three Missing Days. Author: Colleen Coble.
-The Dress Shop on King Street. Author: Ashley Clark.
Children’s:
-On the Day the Horse Got Out. Author: Audrey Helen Weber.
-The Bench. Author: Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.
-Strange Planet The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature. Author: Nathan W. Pyle.
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-Senior Moment. DVD.
-Green Book. DVD: Rated PG-13.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-We Are Water Protectors. Author: Carole Lindstrom, (Easy). Water is the first medicine; it affects and connects us all. When a black snake threatens to destroy the Earth and poison her people’s water, one young water protector takes a stand to defend Earth’s most sacred resource.
-Dear Librarian. Author: Lydia M. Sigwarth, (Easy). When Lydia was five years old, she and her family had to leave their home. They hopped from house to house, but no place was permanent. One day, everything changed. Her mom took her to the library, where she found a special spot across from the sunny window, and a new friend, the librarian! This story is a “thank you” to anyone who has offered a child love and support during a difficult time.
-This Very Tree. Author: Sean Rubin, (Junior Non-Fiction). In the 1970’s a Callery pear tree was planted in New York City. Every year, its flowers ushered in the spring. But, on September 11, 2001, everything changed. This is the triumphant story of a tree that survived a tragedy-and of a nation in recover. Told from the tree’s perspective, is a touching tribute to those we lost and to those who, after the towers fell, picked up the pieces, planted a forest and built a new city.
-We Are Still Here. Author: Traci Sorrell, (Junior Non-Fiction).
A group of Native American kids from different tribes share presentations about the history, present and future of Indigenous communities, each ending with the powerful refrain: We Are Still Here!
Adult Fiction:
-The House in the Cerulean Sea. Author: TJ Klune. This is an enchanting love story, masterfully told, about the profound experience of discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place, and realizing that family is yours.
Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-Gone Girl, DVD, (Rated R). On the occasion of his fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne reports that is wife, Amy, has gone missing. Under pressure from the police, Nick’s portrait of a blissful union begins to crumble. Soon his lies, deceits and strange behavior have everyone asking the same dark question. Did Nick kill his wife?