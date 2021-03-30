March pick up packet is ready! In cooperation with the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener program, this month’s packet consists of a Butterfly lesson with art/craft items included! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
**We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-Death Valley Drifter. Author: Ralph Compton.
-A Good Day for a Massacre. Author: William and J.A. Johnstone.
-Blood on the Moon and Star. Author: Peter Brandvold.
-The Man Who Hated Hickok. Author: C.M. Wendelboe.
-The Four Winds. Author: Kristin Hannah.
-Rober B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me. Author: Ace Atkins.
-Before She Disappeared. Author: Lisa Gardner.
-Serpentine. Author: Jonathan Kellerman.
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
Juvenile Fiction:
-Amber and Clay. Author: Laura Amy Schlitz. Amber and Clay is the story of two children who are very different and who have very different life experiences and yet who join together to try to accomplish a common goal. Amber is a wild girl, reckless, undisciplined, plain, the child of a rich man, a child unloved by her mother. Clay is a quiet boy, the son of an enslaved woman, thoughtful though untaught, clever though unschooled, interested in drawing horses. The story takes place in ancient Greece and the other characters include a philosopher, a bear, and some of the gods.
NEW MOVIES:
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Toys Go Out: Being the Adventures of a Knowledgeable Stingray, a Toughy Little Buffalo, and Someone Called Plastic. Author: Emily Jenkins. Six stories relate the adventures of three best friends, who happen to be toys!
-Amber and Clay. Author: Laura Amy Schlitz.
Adult Fiction:
- The Four Winds. Author: Kristin Hannah. This is the story of a family trying survive in Texas, 1934, during the Great Depression living in the Dust Bowl. The Great Plains farmers are fighting to keep their land and their livelihoods as the crops are failing, the water is drying up, and dust threatens to bury them all. The Martinell family must make an agonizing choice to fight for the land they love, or go west, to California ins search of a better life. This is a hard to put down saga!
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-The Spy Who Dumped Me. Comedy/Action Rated R DVD.
Best friends Audrey and Morgan are going about their humdrum lives in Los Angeles until Audrey’s ex-boyfriend suddenly shows up with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. The women soon find themselves dodging killers and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world.