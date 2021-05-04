We have a few April pick up packets left! In cooperation with the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener program, this month’s packet consists of a seed starting lesson! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
Our Seed Library is open! Stop in, pick out up to 5 seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We will offer a variety of vegetable, beans, greens, flowers and more! We will also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-The Unkindness of Ravens. Author: M. E. Hilliard.
-Early Morning Riser. Author: Katherine Heiny.
-Second First Impressions. Author: Sally Thorne.
-In an Instant. Author: Suzanne Redfearn.
-We are all the Same in the Dark. Author: Julia Heaberlin.
-The Good Sister. Author: Sally Hepworth.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-The Glitter in the Green, In Search of Hummingbirds. Author: Jon Dunn.
-Nuclear Folly. A Story of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Author: Serhii Plokhy.
-The Hill We Climb. Author: Amanda Gorman.
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-The Odyssey of Geronimo. Author: W. Michael Farmer.
-Bury the Hatchet. Authors: William W. and J.A. Johnstone.
-Return to Gila Bend. Author: Carlton Stowers.
-Cheyenne Gun. Author: Rusty Davis.
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed project handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-Angels in the Outfield. DVD Rated PG.
-Little Giants. DVD Rated PG.
-Tombstone. DVD Rated R.
-The Song of Names. DVD Rated PG-13.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Three Little Mermaids. Author: Mara Van Vleet. Three little mermaids under the sea invite you to their tea party. Count from one to ten while you visit the bottom of the deep blue sea and meet new friends there.
-How to Catch a Mermaid. Author: Adam Wallace. Two children set out to capture a mermaid, but she manages to escape all of their traps.
-Mermaid School. Author: Joanne Stewart Wetzel. Molly enjoys her first day at Mermaid School, where she makes new friends, learns new things, and hears a story about children with no tails.
-Mermaid and Me. Author: Soosh. A girl and a mermaid become best friends as they figure out how to enjoy their favorite things together, but when the shore becomes unsafe, Mermaid must leave, promising to return.
Adult Fiction:
-The Children’s Blizzard. Author: Melanie Benjamin. The year is 1888, and an unusually mild January day turns in to a devastating blizzard on the Great Plains. Based on actual oral histories of survivors comes the story of sisters, Raina and Gerda both of whom were schoolteachers. One a hero of the storm, the other ostracized after the storm. This is a gripping tale, one that is not easily put down!
-The Orphan Collector. Author: Ellen Marie Wiseman. This is an immersive historical tale with chilling twists and turns. Set during the Spanish Flu epidemic in Philadelphia, this atmospheric novel explores the depravity to which some will sink in adversity, but it also illuminates the strength of family bonds and the resilience of the human heart.
- Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-Little Miss Sunshine, DVD: Rated R. The Hoover family puts the fun back in dysfunctional by piling into a VW bus and heading to California to support a daughter in her bid to win the Little Miss Sunshine Contest. The sanity of everyone involved is stretched to the limit as the group’s quirks cause epic problems as they travel along their interstate route.
-Just Mercy, DVD. This is an extremely good movie based on a true story. Bryan Stevenson was a young lawyer, freshly graduated from Harvard Law School. During his internship, he meets a young black man sentenced to death row. Realizing that the crime committed by this young man should not have warranted death row, and bolstered by the realization that with a few minor changes in circumstance this could have been him, Bryan decides his career path. He will defend people on death row who cannot defend themselves and have no one else to help. Very worth watching!