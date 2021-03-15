PAXTON, Ill. - March pick up packet is ready! In cooperation with the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener program, this month’s packet consists of a Butterfly lesson with art/craft items included! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
LIBRARY HOURS
The hours at the library have changed as follows:
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-Smooth Talking Stranger. Author: Lisa Kleypas.
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Klara and the Sun. Author: Kazuo Ishiguro.
-Band of Sisters. Author: Lauren Willig.
-Out of Hounds. Author: Rita Mae Brown.
-The Restoration of Celia Fairchild. Author: Marie Bostwick.
-The Lost Apothecary. Author: Sarah Penner.
-The Kitchen Front. Author: Jennifer Ryan.
-Later. Author: Stephen King.
Adult Non-Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
Large Print Christian Fiction:
-The Moonlight School. Author: Suzanne Woods Fisher.
-To Steal a Heart. Author: Jen Turano.
-Nine. Author: Rachelle Dekker.
Children’s:
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
-Kate’s Light, Kate Walker at Robbins Reef Lighthouse. Author: Elizabeth Spires.
-Standing on Her Shoulders. Author: Monica Clark-Robinson.
-Home in the Woods. Author: Eliza Wheeler.
Juvenile Fiction:
-Toys Go Out. Author: Emily Jenkins.
NEW MOVIES:
-Elizabeth is Missing, (DVD).
-The Long Song, (Masterpiece Mystery! DVD).
-Miss Scarlet and the Duke, (Masterpiece Mystery! DVD).
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
- We’ve added several large print books to the sale shelves
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-100 Easy STEAM Activities. Author: Andrea Scalzo YI. This book offers one hundred home-based experiments and activities, including making lava lamps, pool noodle obstacle courses, erupting pumpkins, and marbled paper.
-Full Steam Basketball-Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics of the Game. Author: N. Helget. Basketball is much more than jump shots, no-look passes, and slam-dunks. It’s a spectacular spectacle where basketball, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics happen to meet.
-Starting with Steam-Cooking with Steam. Author: Annette Gulati. This book offers and introduction to cooking, and provides simple recipes that use science, technology, engineering art and math.
Adult Fiction:
-Two Reasons to Run, The Pelican Harbor Series book 2. Author: Colleen Coble. Chief Jane Hardy is still reeling from the scandal that rocked her small town police department just as she took over for her retired father-the man who wrecked her life with one little life.
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-Say Anything, (DVD) Rated PG-13. A young man, the eternal optimist, seeks to capture the heart of an unattainable high school beauty and straight-A student. He surprises just about everyone, including himself, when she returns the sentiment, even though her over-possessive dad doesn’t approve.