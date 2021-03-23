PAXTON, IL — March pick up packet is ready! In cooperation with the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener program, this month’s packet consists of a Butterfly lesson with art/craft items included! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
LIBRARY HOURS
The hours at the library have changed as follows:
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-Cathedral. Author: Nelson DeMille.
-The Pelican Brief. Author: John Grisham
-Gathering Prey. Author: John Sanford.
-Star Wars: Vision of the Future. Author: Timothy Zahn.
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-The Phone Booth at the Edge of the World. Author: Laura Imai Messina.
-The Narrowboat Summer. Author: Anne Youngson.
-We Begin at the End. Author: Chris Whitaker.
-The Nature of Fragile Things. Author: Susan Meissner.
Adult Non-Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
-Amber and Clay. Author: Laura Amy Schultz.
Large Print Selections:
Large Print Christian Fiction:
-The Sowing Season. Author: Katie Powner.
Children’s:
Thanks to a Back to Books Grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, we are able to offer a new collection of S.T.E.A.M. books! S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This collection targets preschool through eighth grade, with Spanish language books as well. This collection provides hands on learning, experiments, building, arts, coding, etc. This collection will be an ongoing project for the next several months. We have some printed handouts available as well! Stop by the Children’s Department to see what’s new!!
-How to Raise Monarch Butterflies: A Step-By-Step Guide for Kids. Author: Carol Pasternak.
-Hello, Little One, A Monarch Butterfly Story. Author: Zeena Pliska.
-Tell Me A Dragon. Author: Jackie Morris.
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
-Butterflies and Moths. Smithsonian Handbook. Author: David Carter.
NEW MOVIES:
-Summerland. Rated PG
-All My Life. Rated PG-13
-Clemency. Rated R
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Katie’s Light: Kate Walker at Robbins Reef Lighthouse. Author: Elizabeth Spires. A biography of Kate Walker, one of the first women on the Eastern seaboard to be put in charge of an offshore lighthouse.
-Standing on Her Shoulders: A Celebration of Women. Author: Monica Clark-Robinson.
-Home in the Woods. Author: Eliza Wheeler.