FFA Freshmen Pic 1.jpg

Photo contributed

PBL FFA freshmen recently took part in the Section 17 Conduct of Chapter Meetings contest. Pictured from left to right are: Jordan Goss, Mady Kaiser, Mackenzie Swan, Bailey Luebchow, Reece Park, and Madison Freed. (Not Pictured: Rebecca Lackey).

The PBL FFA Chapter had seven individuals compete in the Section 17 Conduct of Chapter Meetings CDE.

In this contest, freshmen contestants show their parliamentary procedure knowledge through a test, reciting opening ceremonies, and a 13 minute session.

Members competing included Bailey Luebchow- First Place Chairperson, Mackenzie Swan- First Place Floor Member, Rebecca Lackey- Second Place Floor Member, Jordyn Goss- Third Place Floor Member, Reece Park- Fourth Place Floor Member, Madison Freed- Fifth Place Floor Member, and Mady Kaiser- Sixth Place Floor Member.

The team received First Place overall and will be moving on to represent Section 17 at the District 4 Contest on April 14.