The PBL FFA Chapter had seven individuals compete in the District Conduct of Chapter Meetings CDE. Pictured from left to right are: Madison Freed, Reece Park, Mady Kaiser, Bailey Luebchow, Jordyn Goss, Mackenzie Swan and Aubree Gooden.

 Photo contributed

On April 14, the PBL FFA Chapter had seven individuals compete in the District Conduct of Chapter Meetings CDE.

In this contest, freshmen contestants show their parliamentary procedure knowledge through a test, reciting opening ceremonies, and a 13 minute business session.

The team placed third overall. Top individuals include: Bailey Luebchow- second place chair and Mackenzie Swan-second Place Floor member. Other team members include: Reece Park, Jordyn Goss, Mady Kaiser, Madison Freed, and Aubree Gooden.