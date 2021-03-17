The PBL FFA Chapter had five members compete in District 4 Proficiencies.
In this competition, FFA members complete an application regarding their Supervised Agriculture Experience and participate in an interview with a panel of judges. Competitors are judged for their record book quality and interviewing skills. Members who competed include; Jordan Walder-Food Service, Hope Watts- Ag Processing, Gracie Wagner- Equine Entrepreneurship, Christina White — Ag Science Research: Plant Systems, and Jasmine Miles- Small Animal Care and Production.
Jasmine Miles, Gracie Wagner, and Christina White won their respective areas and now will represent PBL FFA at the State level on Saturday, March 27.
In addition, Christina White was named District 4 Star in Agriscience. She will now interview for the state title.