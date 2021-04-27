The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers took on Bloomington Central Catholic to start the baseball season.
PBL defeated BCC 11-1.
The host Panthers stole 11 bases as a unit — with 10 different athletes getting in on the fun — during a nonconference romp. Keegan Busboom’s two stolen bases led PBL in that regard, and he added two RBI and two runs scored to his output.
Brett Giese and Aiden Johnson each drove in two runs, as well, to support a combined three-hitter pitched by Giese, Jeremiah Ager and Charlie Pound.