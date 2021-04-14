Rantoul, IL – April 16 through the April 18 marks the first tournament and opening weekend for the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
After years of planning and a long 18 months of construction, the Rantoul Family Sports Complex will open its doors for baseball and softball. Game Day USA will host their inaugural tournament, which will be followed by 31 additional events for the calendar year.
Game Day CEO Rich Janor said “We’re thrilled to continue a relationship in Champaign County and this state-of-the-art facility will be widely utilized for years to come.”
Game Day USA has secured 11 tournament weekends and expects nearly 60 teams this Friday.
Director of Sports Operations, Ryan Reid said, “We’re functionally ready to go. Despite delays in supply chain, our crews are healthy and they are working extremely hard to prepare the facility.” Concessions will not be open, but the facility will be joined by four area food trucks to serve guests.
Reid adds, “Parking lots are being paved this week. We’ll have two lots ready to go and staff will direct people into their space. We’ll get concessions open very soon, but we are happy to announce that the complimentary WIFI network and scoreboards will be up and running.”
Director of Marketing, Ranae Wilson wants to encourage the community to attend.
“It’s our opening weekend. The community is welcome to visit the parts of the complex that are open, watch some baseball and softball, and play on the playground. We encourage everyone in the county to come visit the complex”