Zach Wahls, 39, of Piper City, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. He was born on January 26, 1982 in Peru, IL, the son of Greg and Cathy (Williams) Wahls.
He is survived by his parents, Greg and Cathy Wahls of Piper City; two brothers, Jonathon (Erica) Wahls of Gilman, and Noah Wahls (Karissa Cotter) of Watseka; his maternal grandmother, Sandi Miller of Danforth; and five nieces and nephews, Shaelyn Wahls, Dane Wahls, Tanner Wahls, Harlow Spainhour and Lakelynn Wahls.
Zach was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Sally Wahls; and his maternal grandfather, John Williams.
Zach worked in construction alongside his dad, Greg, throughout his life. He enjoyed hanging out with his brothers, watching Chicago Bears Football, and playing cards and games. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Per Zach’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Piper City Fire Department and EMS, or to the donor’s choice.
