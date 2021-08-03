Helen Wheeler, 99 formerly of Paxton, Illinois passed away July 22, 2021 at her home in Las Cruces, New Mexico surrounded by her family.
She was born January 30, 1922 to Frank and Emma Kaufman. Her funeral mass and rosary was July 5 at the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Las Cruces, and a graveside ceremony was held at Glen Cemetery July 12 with Father Dong of St. Mary's Catholic Church officiating with friends and family present. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's, Paxton, Illinois.