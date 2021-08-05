Paxton- To combat a new surge as the Delta variant rapidly spreads, Governor Pritzker made three major announcements yesterday, August 4th, 2021:
1. Masks will be required for students, teachers, and staff at pre-kindergarten – 12th grade schools and daycares across the state.
2. All state employees working in congregate facilities are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by October 4th. This includes employees at the Departments of Human Services developmental centers and psychiatric hospitals, Veteran’s Homes, and corrections facilities.
3. The state is also requiring a universal mask mandate in all long-term care facilities, including those that are privately owned and operated.
As schools return to in-person learning in the fall and COVID cases continue to increase, vaccination is the best preventative strategy against COVID-19. Currently, 41% of Ford County residents are vaccinated. Ford County Public Health Department is partnering with PBL to offer the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Pfizer is available for individuals 12 and over. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for individuals 18 and older. Online registration is available, and walk-ins are also welcome. To register online, please go to Pfizer Clinic for Back to School (juvare.com). The vaccine clinic will be hosted at:
PBL Junior High/High School Commons
700 W. Orleans St.
Paxton, IL 60957
5pm-7pm August 12 (first dose) / September 2 (second dose)
FCPHD wants to remind communities that vaccination prevents hospitalizations and death. FCPHD wants to thank residents for staying vigilant over the last 18 months and continues to encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.