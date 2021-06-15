Local college student, Ashlyn McPherson, has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, McPherson will continue to study Agronomy & Crop Science at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
McPherson exemplifies the quality of students who are selected for Grow Ag Leaders scholarships. “Bayer Fund is proud to sponsor the America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders program, helping hundreds of students to pursue higher education studies in the field of agriculture. By supporting these students today, we are supporting the future leaders of our industry. Bayer Fund remains committed to improving Ag Education opportunities in rural communities,” said Amy Simpson, Community Engagement Senior Representative, Bayer Fund.
The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like McPherson to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance and more. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides over 350 scholarships nationwide each year to support a student’s ag education.
Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.8 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014. For a complete list of recipients or more information, visit americasfarmers.com.
America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders is part of the America’s Farmers community outreach initiative, which is designed to make a positive impact in farming communities across the U.S. Since 2010, the programs have partnered with farmers to award more than $62 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Visit www.AmericasFarmers.com to learn more.
Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects. Learn more at www.fund.bayer.us.