PAXTON - Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board members Wednesday night unanimously approved Superintendent Cliff Mc-Clure's recommendation to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order mandating all staff and students wear masks indoors when returning to school this fall.
The vote came after nine of 10 members of the public present urged the board to let individual parents decide if their child should wear a mask. But board member Steve Pacey said while he is tired of COVID-19 and masks, if PBL did not comply with Pritzker's order, it faced district and personal liability for COVID-19-related damages; a loss of insurance coverage, state accreditation and more than $9 million in state and federal funds; and the inability to participate in IHSA and IESA activities.
After the vote, one resident, Levi Adwell, said he would be pulling his daughter out of the school district.
Another, Tabitha Eichelberger, said after it was announced that the board would vote on the mask mandate, she and her husband had spent some sleepless nights wrestling with whether to pull their children from the district. She said they decided to pull them out.
Resident Jim Niewold spoke in favor of the mask mandate.
"This new variant, the statistics are real," he said. "It's much worse. It spreads much more quickly than the regular virus."
Niewold said he wants to see children be able to come to school, but noted that the delta variant's "viral load is 1,000 times greater than the original virus."
More than one resident who spoke said COVID-19 has become a political issue.
Laurie Eckerty urged the board to not allow children to be used for political purposes and encouraged members to retain the previous plan to recommend the wearing of masks, not require them.
William Thomas, a Champaign police officer for 25 years, said he has had to deal with mental illness in young people and masks present a mental- health issue for many children.
"This is not normal," he said, adding he believes this will exacerbate the problem.
Resident Nicole Adwell said "human interaction is essential" and masks aren't healthy, suicides have skyrocketed, and it should be each individual's choice whether to wear a mask.
Resident Paul Crutcher urged the board not to comply with a "once-sizefits- all" policy.
Resident Jeremy Putnam said the Illinois Legislature has had 18 months since the pandemic shutdowns began to pass a law requiring masks.
"Our elected officials have had a year and a half to pass legislation into law ... instead of these ridiculous mandates that are handed down by one man," he said. "At some point the people must make a stand and say 'no more.'" Resident Jake Pietkiewicz, who called himself a "germophobe," said he and his family did all they could to stay safe, and he still got the virus, spending five days in the hospital.
"The doctor said, 'There's nothing masks can do for us,'" he said.
Resident Jim Ehmen said he doesn't understand why the federal government is allowing illegal immigrants into the country, many of whom are unmasked and unvaccinated, while requiring masks for citizens.