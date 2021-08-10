A Paxton U.S. Army vet told the Ford County Board that someone needed to step up to help create an agency to support veterans so she decided to do it.
Rebecca Rutledge gave board members a folder containing paperwork outlining how a Veterans Assistance Commission would work in the county. She included plans for a food pantry, a hygiene closet and direct financial assistance to veterans.
She estimates an annual budget of $80,000. State law mandates that if a board of representatives from at least half the veterans organizations in the county request such a commission, the county must allow it.
Rutledge, the vice-commander of the Paxton Prairie Post 150 of the American Legion, said right now she needs three people from county organizations to serve on that board and if in support, the board must formally notify the county board that it wishes the commission be created. She’s included plans for an office superintendent and though that won’t necessarily be Rutledge, it is likely to be.
The county is obligated to finance the commission and many counties do so through a tax levy or from the general fund. Rutledge said she believes much of the funding can be obtained from grants, many through the Illinois Department of Human Services. She said she is willing to help fill out applications for those.
Currently, Rutledge is covering utility bills and is painting the walls at 151 N. Market, in the Commandery Building space once occupied by Mena’s Mercantile. She said she’s received donations of furniture and two computers. She said volunteer help will be appreciated and perhaps probationers needing to serve public service hours could be used as well.
Rutledge has lived in Paxton for five years, is retired and is redoing her house. In the Army she served as a track vehicle mechanic.
“A lot of good can come from this,” she told the board.
In October, 2019, Piper City resident Anthony Damon Guarino outlined the need for such a commission. Guarino said there are 1,000 veterans in Ford County who could benefit from a VAC. The VAC could assist veterans in many ways, such as advocacy and transportation to doctor and counseling appointments.
An initial informational meeting was held in January, 2020, at the Roberts Village Hall to talk about the steps needed to bring a VAC to Ford County. Attending were veterans from Gibson City, Paxton, Loda and Kempton along with several Ford County Board members and Ariel Ochoa, Ford County Veterans Court officer.
But then the pandemic hit and nothing more was attempted. That is, until Rutledge stepped forward.
Also addressing the board Monday night was Terri Tincher who serves as a Career Planner in Iroquois County, and now Ford as well, for the East Central Illinois Work Net under the umbrella of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
Her office in the east portion of the old sheriff’s residence/jail, next door to the courthouse. She assists displaced workers in need of training for new jobs and high schoolers preparing to enter the workforce. Walk-in office hours in Paxton will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. First on her to-do list in Ford County is to contact the Gibson Area Hospital about their needs for employees and to speak with the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce about what services she can offer.
Also:
--Board vice-chair Cindy Ihrke said she and an e-mail correspondent were disturbed about developments in the Jim Walder case where his property, the Timber Creek Bed & Breakfast, has been ordered sold to pay his court fines. She said she sees this as a government taking private property.
--Board member Tim Nuss said he and fellow District 2 representatives will work with law enforcement to better communicate with residents when something like a massive manhunt goes on in Roberts as it did recently.
--Zoning committee chair Ann Ihrke said that committee will meet Aug. 16 in the board meeting room at the jail at 5 p.m. to have a look at the finalized copy of the proposed revamping of the wind farm ordinance.
For the first time in nearly a year and a half, all board members were present in person Monday night and the meeting was not streamed virtually.