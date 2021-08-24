The Gibson City Restoration Committee is alive and ready to play games. Queen of Hearts, that is. More than a year and a half ago the Committee began raising money with the purpose of obtaining an old downtown building. It is their intention to purchase the old Loy’s Variety store building and restore it to its former fame as an opera house.
The Restoration Committee began fundraising for the project in February 2020, just as the Covid pandemic was building to the level that shut down businesses and gatherings of all kinds. Their main fundraising event consisted of the game, Queen of Hearts. Now that precautions have been made to slow the effects of Covid, the Restoration Committee has made plans to start the game again.
On Wednesday September 8, they will hold their first drawing with a jackpot of $1,500. The event is to take place at Jay’s Place in downtown Gibson City, with the first drawing to take place at 7 o’clock p.m.
It is an all-out attempt to rescue a part of Gibson’s history. Moses Burwell first built an opera house on the site where the public could go for entertainment, public meetings, and organization festivals. That was way back in 1880. Since then it has burnt down, been rebuilt, exchanged hands several times and housed a variety of businesses. One of the better known businesses was Loy’s Variety store.
The function of the committee is to share their enthusiasm and interest in perpetuating the history of Gibson City. With confidence that the general public will become enthused and want to help fund the project, the Committee welcomes those who enjoy the “Luck of the Draw,” a few good laughs, and the fellowship of good crowds.