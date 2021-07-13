This article is primarily for those of you who haven’t tried their hand at gardening yet –the rookie gardeners and those who may want to revisit some basics.
For those of you who want a nice vegetable patch where you can grow some fresh edibles -lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, … this is for you.
Step One: Make a plan.
The most important thing in planning a garden is LOCATION!
Take a walk around your yard at different times of day and notice the areas where you think a planting might work. Observe sun and shade patterns. It is extremely helpful to take pictures at various times of day to record the patterns of sunlight.
A vegetable bed should receive at least 6 hours of direct sunlight daily. Some cool season crops such as lettuce and spinach can be successfully grown with fewer hours of sunlight, but, for the most part, you will want at least 6 hours of sun.
Step 2: What is growing in your chosen spot?
Our yard once had about 5 large black walnut trees growing very happily in it.
Black walnut trees have a chemical called juglone which interferes with the growth of many types of plants but most particularly with vegetables in the Solanaceae family: tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, etc. A tree’s roots will extend well beyond the drip line of the tree – past the point where the widest branches can drip rainwater onto the soil. If possible, avoid these areas.
Step 3: Where’s the water?
Water is another consideration when looking for the perfect location. Is there a source of water nearby? On which side of the house is your hose connection? All gardens no matter the size will require a minimum of 1 inch of water a week and if it does not rain, you are the one who needs to provide it.
Placing your vegetable garden close to the house will make watering, weeding and harvesting more convenient than putting it out in the “north Forty”!
Step 4: How big?
Assuming you want to grow a nice little vegetable garden – start small – you can always expand later. A 6x6 foot plot will be just the right size for your first garden. For the rookie gardener 6x6 should be just the right size to grow up to five different types of plants and enjoy them fresh. The experts suggest 100 square feet per person if you want summer vegetables and twice as much if you plant to can or freeze for year-round eating.
Step 5: Dig in!
Next is soil preparation. You have a nice sunny spot with access to water, not too far from the house and away from any interfering trees and roots. Now it’s time to get the soil ready. Remove any surface plants- sod, weeds, etc. One way is to dig it all out and till up the soil to a depth of about 12 inches. Remove as many remaining roots as you possibly can. This will discourage them from growing back into new weeds or grass that will plague your gardening experience.
Work in a bit of compost – such as composted manure, mushroom or garden compost – to improve the soil structure and add needed nutrients and organic matter. All are available in garden centers and many box stores.
If you want to plant now for a fall crop (at the time this article is being written) you have time to kill any redistributed weed seed in the bed. Cover the newly dug up bed with a thick layer of mulch. I save newspapers for this purpose. Cover the tilled area with wads of ten sheets of moistened newspaper (or a single layer of cardboard) and then cover with mulch, dried leaves, or straw. This will smother any weed seeds left after tilling.
Finally, Plant your garden!
After a few weeks, the soil will be ready to plant some cool weather crops such as radishes, leaf lettuce and spinach. These can be directly sown in rows in the soil.
Leave the newspaper and mulch undisturbed just cut a slit through the newspaper to make a wide enough row for planting and sow directly into the earth below. The newspaper and much will hold in the moisture and help discourage weeds.
If you want to wait to plant until next spring, the newspaper and mulch will slowly disintegrate, and you can plant directly in it when the soil warms up.
That, dear reader, will get you started on a rookie vegetable garden – of course you could grow flowers in the same area. It’s all up to you. The basic procedures are the same.
There’s a lot more to vegetable gardening but this is “101”. Next time – raised beds and container gardening.
On another note: Did you know that there are some remarkably interesting and kind of creepy pests invading our gardens? They are called Jumping Worms and they can be devastating to a garden. According to Smithsonian magazine “After jumping worms feed their insatiable appetites, they leave behind loose granular soil the texture of coffee grounds. This altered soil can no longer retain moisture, lacks nutrients and quickly erodes, jeopardizing gardens and forest ecosystems.” They look like nightcrawler are dark gray, brown and are 4-8 inches long. They thrash around rather than wiggle and have a white band on a segment about an inch from the head end. They do not survive the winter here in the Midwest, but their eggs do. Jumping worms have been found in Peoria County, but, so far, they have not been reported in Ford or
Iroquois county. If you happen to find some as you are digging, put them in a
plastic bag and leave them in the sun until they die. Contact the University of Illinois Extension office 1(815)268-4051 if you come across them. If you are sharing plants, there is a way to check for the worms. Mix 1/3 cup dry mustard with 1 gallon of water and slowly pour this solution on the soil. It will not harm the plants but will send the worms up to the surface for identification.
Gardeners always have questions. No matter how long a person gardens there is always something new to learn. That is one reason that gardening is so much fun. You never run out of things to do or things to learn. So, if you have garden questions, a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener is just a phone call away. We are eager to help you learn to grow!
The Ford-Iroquois Unit has a Speaker’s Bureau that is now able to give short talks to groups wanting to know more about any aspect of gardening. Call to the Extension Office in Onarga with questions or requests and they will connect you to a Master Gardener who can help. 815-268-4051.
Until next time – Happy Gardening!
Just so you know: Mary Dickinson is a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener and has been playing in the dirt in Loda for thirty or so years.