A Piper City woman was killed in a single vehicle accident June 16 on Illinois Route 115 at Ford County 1175 North.
According to Illinois State Police a 2006 silver Toyota driven by Randy O. Lopez, 24, Piper City, was northbound on Illinois Route 115 at Ford County 1175 North Road when for unknown reasons the driver veered across the southbound lanes.
The Toyota struck the guardrail before coming to rest in the ditch. Lopez and a passenger Gabriela K. Shurr, 20, Piper City, were taken to a local hospital with injuries. A second passenger, Anayeli I Medina, 19, Piper City, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Illinois Route 115 at Ford County 1175 North was shut down for approximately four hours.
Lopez was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seatbelt and improper lane usage. The investigation is ongoing at this time. There is no further information available.