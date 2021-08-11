The Piper City Public Library had its first local artist Art Show Open House.
The librarians were overwhelmed by the response of the public to loan them their precious artwork.
They had a wide variety of creativity such as oil painting, watercolor, stained-glass window, tatting, pictures on clay and scratch board, pen & pencil drawing, photography, 3-D glass painting, wooden quilt blocks, small wooden puzzles and painted china plates.
Many guests attended the open house to enjoy the gifts and the history of the artists. Talent seemed to run in families in several cases.
The library had three mother and daughters and one grandmother and granddaughter that shared their talents.