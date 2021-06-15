Members of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda FFA and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley FFA chapters were recognized during the 93rd annual Illinois FFA State Convention, hosted in-person and virtually throughout the state over two weeks this summer.
With a 2021 theme of “Dare to Be,” the convention annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture. In response to continuing coronavirus concerns, Illinois’ FFA State Association officer team and staff adjusted the convention to honor achievements in-person, at three different outdoor venues for smaller groups.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda FFA chapter.
- 2021-2022 Section 17 President: Christina White was installed as the President of Illinois FFA's Section 17. The 25 newly installed Section Presidents are members of the 2021-2022 Illinois State Officer Team.
- State Star in Agriscience Finalist - District 4: Christina White is the daughter of Michael White of Paxton and the late Julie White. Christina is a member of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda FFA Chapter and her FFA advisors are Michael White, Aaron Slack, and Kirsten Wyatt. For her Supervised Agricultural Experience, she keeps records on two experiments. In the first experiment, Christina works with Eden Park Illumination in Champaign to see if their ultraviolet micro-plasma light system helps with the growth of vegetables, particularly lettuce. Her second experiment was performing slake tests on different soil types to study soil health and the effects of regenerative agriculture.
- State Winner Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event: The chapter's team was recognized for winning the state Parliamentary Procedure LDE, which requires students to conduct a mock chapter meeting to demonstrate their knowledge of basic parliamentary law and the correct use of parliamentary procedures.
- Outstanding Chapter Reporter Award: Gracie Wagoner was recognized as one of ten outstanding chapter reporters in the state for exemplary dedication and diligence in communicating with chapter members and the local media. The award is sponsored by Illinois Agri-News.
- Top 10 Chapter President Award: Christina White was recognized as one of 10 outstanding chapter presidents in the state for exceptional leadership and service. The award is sponsored by the Illinois Farm Bureau.
- Outstanding Section Reporter Award: Christina White was recognized as one of the top four outstanding section reporters in the state for exemplary dedication and diligence in communicating with chapters and the media throughout the section. The award is sponsored by Illinois Agri-News.
- Foundation $3,000 Club Award Recipient: The chapter was recognized for coordinating a local campaign for the Illinois Foundation FFA which raised at least $3,000. The chapter's fundraising total was $7,000.
- Environmental Services & Natural Resource Systems Agriscience Award Recipients: Both Christina White and Maci Kingren were recognized as two of the top participants in Environmental Services & Natural Resource Systems – one of six system categories. The Illinois FFA Agriscience Fair provides the opportunity for students gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises and use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources.
During the convention, the following award was presented to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley FFA chapter.
- Foundation $3,000 Club Award Recipient: The chapter was recognized for coordinating a local campaign for the Illinois Foundation FFA which raised at least $3,000. The chapter's fundraising total was $4,000.
The business session was livestreamed May 28. Individual district sessions including State and American FFA Degrees, statewide awards, and the 2020-2021 Illinois State Officer Team retiring addresses were held June 1, 4, and 9 throughout the state at outdoor venues including Bloomington, Carbondale, and Springfield. Stars Over Illinois awards were presented June 8, in Springfield. National FFA Eastern Region Vice President and Illinois FFA alumna Miriam Hoffman addressed attendees and new officers were elected and installed June 10, in Springfield.