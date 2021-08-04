Paxton Community will host a community blood drive from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Thursday, August 12 at Paxton Carnegie Library, inside the Bloodmobile.
All presenting donors get a free pullover or $10 gift card and are entered to win a $500 gift card.
To donate, please contact the Blood Center at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70564 to locate the drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about
eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 6/17/21 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.