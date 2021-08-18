Members of the Paxton High School Class of 1986 gathered for their 35th reunion July 17.
Class member Jim Arends said the class has gathered every five years for reunions.
“We’ve been blessed that we’ve had reunions actually every five years with pretty good attendance,” he said.
Arends said this year’s reunion might have had the lowest attendance of their reunions.
He said they usually offer multiple activities such as golf and dinners, but this year they decided to keep it simple.
“This time we decided to keep it really simple,” Arends said.
Arends said the class also decided to open the reunion up to other classes from Paxton High School.
“Post-COVID we decided to open it up to other classes,” he said. “So the class that was seniors when we were freshmen and the class that was freshmen when we were seniors. We kind of spun from 1983 to 1989 and invited everyone.
Arends said they didn’t get many members from those classes to attend.
He estimated that about 25 percent of the class of 1986 attended.
Arends said class members gathered at the Lakeview Country Club for some bites to eat, some drinks and camaraderie.
He said they took the chance to look over some scrapbooks and yearbooks and took some pictures.
After leaving the country club, Arends said the class members went to his house at the lake and spent a few more hours visiting and reminiscing.
“It was kind of nice for everybody to get together,” he said. “We got to see some familiar faces and some faces we hadn’t seen in a while.”
Arends said some of the class members came to his house the night before the reunion, so it was actually two nights of celebration.
“It was kind of two nights back-to-back and it was just wonderful being able to see people and have good conversations with people about their lives and their families and how things have changed since they went through the Paxton school system and became adults and found their way,” he said.