PAXTON ─ With COVID-19 guidelines lifted, Paxton is preparing to gather for a fireworks display and other in-person activities to celebrate Independence Day on Sunday.
Sponsored by the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Paxton Old-Fashioned Fourth of July event will include activities for the whole family. “We just stayed completely optimistic,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leah Moore said of the planning for this year’s event. “We were not sure until close to the end of May when we got a definite yes. A lot of vendors were waiting patiently and penciled us in.”
Organizers had about three meetings and then conducted business through email and text messaging, according to Moore. “A lot of local businesses offered to help,” she said. “And without volunteers, this wouldn’t take place. Everyone wants to be involved. The town kind of looks forward to it, and it’s something Paxton is known for. You can stay in your hometown without having to do a lot of traveling.”
There will be no mask requirement, but attendees may choose to wear them if they feel more comfortable that way, Moore explained. “Spacing will be as best as we can,” she said. “The picnic tables will have a good distance between them.”
Activities will also be spread out over the entire park this year. An empty grassy area near the playground, for example, will be used for a Boy Scout dunk tank and for an artist who creates airbrush tattoos.
The event will start at 7 a.m. and conclude with the fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m. at Bixby Park, on the southeast edge of town. “The great thing about that is it’s on the edge of town so you can see it from the country too,” Moore said. “It’s not by a lot of homes, and there’s a big field for lots of seating.”
The day kicks off at Pells Park with the Do or Dye 5K color run registration at 7 p.m. in the south pavilion, with the race starting at 8 a.m. on Orleans Street. While the event, which was added in 2019, was originally sponsored by the PBL Booster Club, this year they were unable to do it, so the Chamber is organizing it.
“Another thing people love that we’ve always had is the car show,” Moore said. Car show registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, and the show judging begins at noon and awards presented at 3 p.m.
American Legion Post 150 will present the colors at 9:45 a.m., followed by a community worship service, the announcement of the Golden Deed winner, a presidential address by Alan Meyer and a mayor address by Bill Ingold.
Lunch stands open at 11 a.m., with pork burgers and pork chops available at the Chamber of Commerce appreciation tent. An antique tractor show gets under way at 11 a.m., and local band The Back Paiges will perform in the pavilion from noon to 2 p.m.
A Kids Zone including free bounce houses and giant bubbles created by Joyful Bubbles will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bingo will be played from noon to 3 p.m., and a penny scavenger hunt will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.
“We’ve added some things,” Moore said. “There are more activities for the kids.”
At 2 p.m. there will be a watermelon-eating contest with sign ups in the Chamber tent in categories for children kindergarten through third grade, fourth to eighth grade and adults high school age and older.
Food vendors including Mom & Pop’s Kettle Korn and Crowridge Ice Cream open from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bixby Park, leading up to the fireworks display. “My favorite is always the fireworks,” Moore said.
Moore recommends that people bring blankets or chairs to sit on if they choose to be in the park, or they can watch from their cars or tailgates.
Although most perennial favorites will be back this year, popular singing group The Little Vibrations will be missing since the children didn’t have time to prepare for it and the music teacher who directed it is moving out of state.
Also absent this year will be the Little Mr. and Miss Paxton pageant.
Moore, who just started on the job last June, thinks Paxton’s event stands out from other area Fourth of July festivities. “It’s more of an old-fashioned celebration,” she said. “We try to use local Paxton vendors. They like to give back and support their local community. I’m excited to see everyone enjoy themselves.”
Moore said ideas being considered for next year include activities to fill the gap in the schedule between 3 and 6 p.m., such as a co-ed volleyball tournament or a bags tournament.
For more information, call the Chamber office at 217-379-4655.