On Sept. 19, Paxton First Lutheran will celebrate Hope for our church at this special service.
We hope that this might be a time for everyone to come back to in-person worship and that members will invite friends and community members to join us.
Worship will be at 9 a.m. in the church and brunch will follow the service in the basement. The menu will include homemade casseroles, baked goods and fruit.
There will also be registration for Sunday School and activities for the kids. The JMT trio will provide the entertainment. The kitchen remodel will also be blessed. We hope that you will join us for this event. All are welcome!